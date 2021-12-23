Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $39.97 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

