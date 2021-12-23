Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 26,622 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,622 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $37,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $260.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.39 and a 12 month high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

