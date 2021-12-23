Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.
LOCL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.87.
Local Bounti Company Profile
