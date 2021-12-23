Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

LOCL opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.