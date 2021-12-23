Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Simon Lee Dunn Purchases 33,809 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Simon Lee Dunn acquired 33,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,804.61 ($12,953.64).

Simon Lee Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Simon Lee Dunn bought 12,500 shares of Rotala stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,954.42).

Rotala stock opened at GBX 28.25 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.25. Rotala PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

