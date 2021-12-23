Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 157.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

