Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $11.85

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $11.61. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 767 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

