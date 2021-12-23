Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 3.5%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.03. 20,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,104,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.