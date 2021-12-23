Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOOD. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.