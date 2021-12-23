Robert Lisy Sells 5,531 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

IMXI opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 35.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

