Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $909.61 million for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

