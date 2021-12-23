RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 123,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $494.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.37 and its 200-day moving average is $426.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $465.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

