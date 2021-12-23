RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 168,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,871 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $86,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.56. 7,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,004. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.