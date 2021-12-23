RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,299 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 89.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ENB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. 49,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,307. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

