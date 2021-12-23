RNC Capital Management LLC Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 96,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.45. 7,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

