RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 28,203 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

