Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 2% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.