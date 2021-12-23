Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($68.97) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($79.27) to GBX 5,200 ($68.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,900 ($64.74) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($70.02) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($65.63).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,872.50 ($64.37) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The stock has a market cap of £78.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,671.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,288.69.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($61.66), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($25,403.67). In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

