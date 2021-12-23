Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Profile

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.