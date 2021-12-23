RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

RFIL stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of RF Industries worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

