Reviewing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Range Resources and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 9 8 0 2.25 Occidental Petroleum 2 5 12 1 2.60

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $35.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.23%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Range Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.46 -$711.78 million ($1.83) -10.20 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.66 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -23.70

Range Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -22.48% 17.74% 4.29% Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Range Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

