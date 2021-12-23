Reviewing Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Guardforce AI and Plains GP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains GP 1 4 6 0 2.45

Plains GP has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.85%. Given Plains GP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains GP is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A Plains GP -0.12% -0.39% -0.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardforce AI and Plains GP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $37.65 million 0.54 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Plains GP $23.29 billion 0.08 -$568.00 million ($0.22) -44.82

Guardforce AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plains GP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Plains GP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment consists of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment consists of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment consists of storage of inventory during contango market conditions and the seasonal storage of NGL, purchase of NGL from producers, refiners, processors and other marketers, extraction of NGL from gas processed at the facilities. Plains GP Holdings LP was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

