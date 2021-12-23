Reviewing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A Ames National 33.01% 11.42% 1.15%

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Harleysville Financial and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.11 $7.28 million $1.93 12.95 Ames National $73.56 million 2.95 $18.85 million $2.61 9.15

Ames National has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ames National beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

