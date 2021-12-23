Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.