Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
