Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.27

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 877373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.
REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.