Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.27

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 877373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.26.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.