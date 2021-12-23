renDOGE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,850.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $522,774.17 and $19,850.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00057204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08055273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00074691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,607.05 or 0.99995939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007352 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

