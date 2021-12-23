Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 7.3%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66. 6,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

