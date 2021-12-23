Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Up 7.3%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.66. 6,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 238,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.76.
The firm has a market capitalization of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
