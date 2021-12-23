Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $454.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

