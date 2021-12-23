Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $345,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.13. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.