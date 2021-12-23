Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 568 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,826,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

