Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $138.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $139.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

