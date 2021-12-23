Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

