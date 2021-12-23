Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $334.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.