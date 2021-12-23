Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

