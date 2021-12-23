Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $645.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $641.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

