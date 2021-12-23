Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.05. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

