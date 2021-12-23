Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $109,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RDFN opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

