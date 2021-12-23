Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $407.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.91 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,446,000 after acquiring an additional 452,567 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

