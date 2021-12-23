Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 2,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,575,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Specifically, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,236 shares of company stock worth $766,476.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.