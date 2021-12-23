Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

