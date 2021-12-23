Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Realogy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 157.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 137.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

