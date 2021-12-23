Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

