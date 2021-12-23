Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 67,645 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.39. 4,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,029. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. Raymond James has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

