Raymond James Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $185.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of AJG opened at $165.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

