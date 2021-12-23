Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,827 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,077,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $186,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

