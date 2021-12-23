Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $342,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

