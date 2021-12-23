Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,936 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $287,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

