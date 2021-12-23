Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $125,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

