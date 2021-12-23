Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $595,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.