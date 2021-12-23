Raymond James & Associates Buys 174,843 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,071,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $377,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

