Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,582 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equinix were worth $175,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $818.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $803.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.